Kali Linux 2019.2 Release And What’s New

The Kali Linux team is announced the availability of Kali Linux 2019.2. It’s second release of 2019, which is available for immediate download.

This new release shipped with kernel 4.19.28, fixes numerous bugs, includes many updated packages, and more.

What Is Kali Linux?

Kali Linux is a Debian-derived Linux distribution designed for digital forensics and penetration testing.

Kali Linux is an open source project that is maintained and funded by Offensive Security, a provider of world-class information security training and penetration testing services.

How To Perform Kali Linux Upgrade?

Existing users can easily upgrade the Kali Linux from Kali Linux 2019.1 to Kali Linux 2019.2 by running the following command.

apt update && apt -y full-upgrade

It may requires reboot to complete the installation.

init 6 or shutdown -r now

After system reboot, you can double confirm the upgrade by running the following commands.

grep VERSION /etc/os-release

VERSION="2019.2"

VERSION_ID="2019.2"

Check kernel version.

uname -a

Linux kali 4.19.0-kali4-amd64 #1 SMP Debian 4.19.28-2kali1 (2019-03-18) x86_64 GNU/Linux

References: