Plasma 5.16 is now available for Disco 19.04 from Backports PPA

KDE community have launched the latest version of its desktop environment, Plasma 5.16 on 11 June, 2019.

At the same time kubuntu developers has announced the Plasma 5.16 is now available from their backports PPA for Disco 19.04.

Released along with this new version of Plasma is an update to KDE Frameworks 5.58.

KDE Plasma 5.16

For this release, KDE developers have worked hard to polish the Plasma to more elegant.

The outcome bring a lot of new features to all Plasma users.

One of the most notable changes is notification system that they had completely rewritten, which comes with a Do Not Disturb mode.

You can mute a notifications with the Do Not Disturb mode.

It groups the notifications based on apps. It means, KDE connect related messages in one category, the download information in another, email alerts in a third, and so on.

Critical notifications show up even when apps are in full screen mode.

Also, Improved notifications for file transfer jobs.

You can configure all notification-related things in System Settings page. Now, the System Settings page for notifications is much clearer and more usable.

The system and widget settings have been refined and improved by porting code to newer Kirigami and Qt technologies, while at the same time polishing the user interface.

Plasma 5.16 new features and improvements can be found in KDE news page.

How To upgrade?

To do so, add the following repository to your software sources list

The PPA can be added manually in the Konsole terminal with the command:

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports

Refresh the repository index by running the following command.

$ sudo apt update

Finally run the full-ugrade command to get the new KDE Plasma 5.16.

$ sudo apt full-upgrade

Important Note:

Please note that more bugfix releases are scheduled by KDE for Plasma 5.16. So, these backports will be beneficial to enthusiastic adopters.

Users whoever wanting to use a stable Plasma release, we would advise them to stay with Plasma 5.15 as included in the original 19.04 Disco release.

References: